Cops: Burglars Planting Cameras to Case Houses

Burglars aren't just peeking through windows anymore in California's Bay Area—they're deploying tech to case houses. Police in San Jose are investigating after a homeowner found a camouflaged surveillance camera tucked into shrubbery outside the residence, reports Fox News. Authorities say the device was aimed directly at the house, suggesting it wasn't there to capture wildlife. "It is believed the camera was used to monitor the occupants of the residence in preparation for a burglary or other criminal activity," says the SJPD, per KRON.