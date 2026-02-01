Cops: Burglars Planting Cameras to Case Houses

Burglars aren't just peeking through windows anymore in California's Bay Area—they're deploying tech to case houses. Police in San Jose are investigating after a homeowner found a camouflaged surveillance camera tucked into shrubbery outside the residence, reports Fox News. Authorities say the device was aimed directly at the house, suggesting it wasn't there to capture wildlife. "It is believed the camera was used to monitor the occupants of the residence in preparation for a burglary or other criminal activity," says the SJPD, per KRON.
Detectives later located a second hidden WiFi device nearby, and police say the discoveries fit into a broader pattern of several recent cases. "The suspects plant hidden surveillance devices, often posing as delivery service providers, to determine when homes are unoccupied before committing burglaries," says the department. No arrests have been made in connection with the devices.