Scammers Duped Americans Out of 'Staggering' Sum

Authorities say a scam out of India that preyed mainly on older Americans and stole a "staggering" sum of money from them has finally been stopped. Maryland and federal officials on Monday announced the results of a yearlong investigation tied to three Indian call centers that were raided and shut down by authorities in that country, reports ABC News . But that wasn't before the scheme pulled in nearly $50 million from more than 600 people across the US.

"A staggering amount of money," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Jimmy Paul, head of the bureau's Baltimore field office, per the Washington Post. "It's infuriating and it's unfair." Prosecutors say callers posed as federal agents or tech support workers and persuaded victims that their money was unsafe in the bank. After victims turned their savings into gold bars or wire transfers, the scammers sent couriers to collect the loot under the guise of safekeeping. Six alleged ringleaders have been arrested, and Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy said his office has indicted 10 couriers, with several already convicted.

The suspected couriers told ABC News they were recruited from India and paid hundreds to thousands of dollars per pickup. "They're targeting people who have retirement money, who have pensions, who have investments, who've maybe sold their homes," said McCarthy.