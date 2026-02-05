Car Slams Into Grocery Store, Killing 3

Three people were killed and at least six others were seriously hurt when a car slammed into a grocery store Thursday in Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash was reported shortly after noon at a 99 Ranch Market in the city's Westwood neighborhood, according Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Lyndsey Lantz. Three victims died at the scene, Lantz said, and paramedics were treating six or seven patients, some in serious condition. Fire Capt. Erik Scott said it wasn't clear yet whether the victims were inside the store or outside, per the Los Angeles Times.