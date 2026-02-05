Car Slams Into Grocery Store, Killing 3

Three people were killed and at least six others were seriously hurt when a car slammed into a grocery store Thursday in Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash was reported shortly after noon at a 99 Ranch Market in the city's Westwood neighborhood, according Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Lyndsey Lantz. Three victims died at the scene, Lantz said, and paramedics were treating six or seven patients, some in serious condition. Fire Capt. Erik Scott said it wasn't clear yet whether the victims were inside the store or outside, per the Los Angeles Times.
Investigators were working to determine the cause of the accident. According to preliminary information, the car struck a bicyclist before continuing to the store. A woman about 70 years old was driving, Scott said, adding that the crash "does not seem to be of any ill intent." TV news footage showed a large police and fire department response with a triage area set up to treat patients outside the large store on Westwood Boulevard, per the AP.