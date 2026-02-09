Snowboarder Kim: Immigration Flap 'Hits Pretty Close to Home'

US Olympian Hunter Hess has been taking flak from President Trump—and now fellow Olympian Chloe Kim is weighing in to support Hess' right to speak out. Over the weekend, Trump labeled skier Hess a "real loser" after he said the administration's aggressive immigration tactics left him with "mixed emotions" about representing the US. When asked about the flap, Kim, a star snowboarder, said she was "really proud to represent the United States," in part because Hess had the right to make his views known, reports the Hill.

"The US has given my family and I so much opportunity," said the 25-year-old Kim, who is going for her third consecutive gold in the halfpipe. "But I also think that we are allowed to voice our opinions on what's going on. And I think we need to lead with love and compassion and I would like to see some more of that."

In terms of the immigration crackdown, she added: "My parents being immigrants, this one definitely hits pretty close to home. I think in moments like these it is really important for us to unite and kind of stand up for one another for all that's going on and I think that I'm really proud to represent the United States." Kim's parents emigrated from South Korea in the early 1980s, per the Athletic.