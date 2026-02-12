Ukraine Olympian's Memorial Helmet Gets Him Booted

He knew he risked being kicked out of the Olympics. Still, the Ukrainian skeleton racer decided honoring his fallen compatriots on a global stage was more important than going for gold. Vladyslav Heraskevych, who continued to wear a helmet depicting fallen Ukrainian athletes and sports fans killed during the war with Russia after the International Olympic Committee warned that it violated restrictions on political statements, has now been barred from competition, per the BBC . The decision was announced just 21 minutes before the start of the men's skeleton competition on Thursday, the Guardian reports.

IOC President Kirsty Coventry met with the 26-year-old at Cortina's sliding track early Thursday, hoping to reach "the most respectful" compromise that would still allow him to race, the IOC said. A black armband had previously been discussed. But Heraskevych rejected any alternative and kept the helmet on, leading to the ban. A medal contender, he must now immediately leave the Games, per the Guardian. "This is price of our dignity," he wrote on social media after the decision. Before leaving the track, he told reporters the individuals featured on the helmet "deserve this moment," though it means "I do not get my moment at this Olympics."