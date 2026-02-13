Pickleball 'Kitchen' Spat Leads to a Brawl

A dispute over a rule led to a brawl during a pickleball game at a central Florida country club, authorities said, with one player hitting his opponent in the face with a paddle and punching him on the ground before others got involved. When the dust settled, a 63-year-old man was charged with two counts of felony battery on a person 65 or older, and his 51-year-old wife, who also joined the fight in Port Orange, was charged with a single count of felony battery on a person 65 or older, according to an arrest affidavit cited by the AP .

The two were playing another married couple when they began arguing about shots being made in what is known as the kitchen, a marked area on either side of the net. By rule, players can only take a shot in the area once the ball has landed there; otherwise they must avoid it. The players exchanged insults, and at the end of the match, the man insulted his male opponent's wife. The men exchanged words, and the 63-year-old man attacked his opponent, according to an affidavit. As many as 20 players became involved in the brawl, the affidavit said.