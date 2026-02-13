Gisele Pelicot Speaks Out

Gisele Pelicot is telling her side of an unimaginable story out of France . Her husband is imprisoned after being convicted of repeatedly drugging her and inviting strangers to their home to rape her while he filmed. "How can you imagine that your husband is drugging you? It's unthinkable—impossible," Pelicot tells CBS News for an interview that airs on Sunday. It comes out in advance of her upcoming memoir, A Hymn to Life: Shame Has to Change Sides. "I was manipulated for about 10 years," she says. "Because he was looking me in the eyes every day while knowing he was poisoning me. But I never saw that. I saw a kind, caring man."

In a separate, lengthy interview with the New York Times, Pelicot recounts how she began experiencing memory losses in 2011, when the rapes began. She recalls being with her husband in the garden in 2013 and casually asking, "Doumé (her nickname for him), 'You're not drugging me, are you?' It was as if I were asking him what he wanted to eat or if we were going for a walk that afternoon. In other words, my subconscious asked the question, but as if I were joking." When he responded in outraged fashion, she apologized and never brought it up again. "My subconscious had detected something, but I buried it." Read the full interview, in which she recounts the horror of seeing the videos of herself being assaulted—and her hope that the memoir might be a lifeline to other women.