Curling Authority Warns Canada After Accusation

Tension on the curling sheet escalated into an Olympic disciplinary warning after a profanity-laced dispute between Canada and Sweden over an accusation of a rule violation. The World Curling Federation said Saturday it issued a verbal warning to a Canadian men's player over language used during Canada's 8-6 round-robin win Friday night, CBS News reports. The flare-up began when Sweden's Oskar Eriksson accused Canadian second Marc Kennedy of "double touching" a stone—contacting the rock again after releasing it, which is prohibited.

Kennedy, a four-time Olympian, angrily denied the charge, shouting expletives across the ice as play briefly halted and players pointed fingers from opposite ends of the sheet. "I don't like being accused of cheating after 25 years on tour and four Olympic Games," the 44-year-old said later. Variations of the f--- word were aired, per the Athletic. Eriksson said he was only trying to ensure consistent officiating. "We want a game that is as sportsmanlike, honest and clean as possible," he said, adding that he raised the issue after seeing Kennedy, "in my eyes, there poking the stone."

Television replays—though curling does not use video review—appeared to show Kennedy letting go of the handle, then making contact with the granite portion of the rock with a finger before it reached the hog line. Such contact that is not permitted. Canada was not penalized, but the federation began emergency spot checks on Saturday afternoon to make sure teams are following the rules when releasing the stone, per the Guardian. Two officials will be assigned to watch deliveries across all four matches being played simultaneously, per CBS.