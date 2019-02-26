(Newser) – Update: Jerry Seinfeld has settled a lawsuit accusing him of selling a counterfeit Porsche and another suit aimed at the dealer from which he purchased the classic car. Fica Frio Ltd. first raised the alarm about the 1958 Porsche Carrera Speedster, said to have been the only one factory-made in "Auratium Green," about a year after purchasing it from Seinfeld for $1.54 million. Seinfeld, who denied knowing the car was a fake, went on to sue California dealer European Collectibles, from which he purchased the car for $1.2 million in 2013, demanding that it resolve the dispute or compensate him for losses. Both suits have now been settled, according to a letter filed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court, per Reuters. Financial details have not been disclosed. Our original story from February 2019 follows:

Jerry Seinfeld wants no part of a lawsuit accusing him of selling a counterfeit 1958 Porsche Carrera Speedster for $1.54 million. The comedian, who previously requested proof of the buyer's claim, is now suing the California dealer that sold him the classic car said to have been factory-made in "Auratium Green," per Page Six. Seinfeld, who relied on a certificate of authenticity from the dealer when buying the car for $1.2 million in 2013, "has no liability in this matter, but he wants to do the right thing, and is therefore bringing this action to hold European Collectibles accountable," his attorney said Monday, per the AP. The lawsuit notes this isn't the first time European Collectibles has been accused of selling an inauthentic Porsche. Seinfeld "does not need to supplement his income by building and selling counterfeit sports cars," it adds. (Read more Jerry Seinfeld stories.)