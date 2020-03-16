(Newser) – A child actor who helped play the Camden twins on 7th Heaven has died in a California car crash. TMZ first reported the news of the death of 21-year-old Lorenzo Brino, who was killed March 9 in Yucaipa, just outside San Bernardino, while driving alone in the early morning hours last Monday. Per a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department release cited by People, Brino lost control of his 2016 Toyota Camry just after 3am March 9, striking a utility pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene; an investigation is ongoing.

Brino was part of a set of quadruplets—E! News has a picture of his entire family at the 0:42 mark—who all played Sam and David Camden as babies on the WB and CW networks, until the quads started looking slightly different. The roles of the twins were then relegated to Brino and his brother Nikolas, per PopCulture.com. Myrinda "Mimi" Brino, one of the quadruplets, posted a heartfelt tribute to her "amazing and crazy" brother on Instagram. "I had the privilege of growing up side by side with you for an absolutely wild 21 years," she wrote Wednesday. "Believe me when I say that you drove me so insane at times, but you were also a part of some of my most cherished memories. ... Rest In Peace Lorenzo, I love you now and I'll love you forever." (Read more obituary stories.)

