Christopher Meloni's SVU Character Is Returning

(Newser) – Detective Elliot Stabler is back in the NBC stable. Christopher Meloni will be reprising his Law & Order: Special Victims Unit role in a new drama from Dick Wolf. Sources tell the Hollywood Reporter that the new drama, featuring an NYPD organized crime unit led by Stabler, has been picked up for a 13-episode order. The show is part of a five-year. nine-figure deal Meloni has signed with Universal Television. The New York setting will allow for "potential seamless crossovers" with SVU and reunions with former co-star Mariska Hargitay, who plays Det. Olivia Benson, reports Deadline. Meloni left the show after season 12 with his character, Benson's partner and best friend, abruptly retiring from the police force. (Read more Law and Order stories.)