NFL's Von Miller Goes Public With COVID-19 Diagnosis

(Newser) – NFL star Von Miller says he has the coronavirus and he wants to come forward with his diagnosis to show people how serious the disease is. "I'm going to do whatever I have to do to get thru this!" Miller wrote in an Instagram post Thursday night. "Take this seriously. It’s definitely FOR REAL." The Super Bowl MVP is the highest-profile American athlete to announce he's contracted COVID-19. Last month, NBA star Kevin Durant was among several members of the Brooklyn Nets to test positive. "Von wants to let everyone out there know it's serious; it doesn't just happen to old people in nursing homes,” agent Joby Branion tells the AP.

Miller told KUSA-TV in Denver that he developed a cough a couple of days ago and when his nebulizer for his asthma didn't clear things up, he decided to get tested for the coronavirus and the test came back positive Thursday. "I'm in good spirits," the 31-year-old said. "I'm not feeling sick or hurting or anything like that." The Broncos released a statement, saying Miller "elected to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that anyone can be afflicted with coronavirus." "Von is doing well and recovering at home in self-isolation. He remains under the care of team doctors, who are following all coronavirus treatment procedures to ensure a safe environment for Von and our community," the team added.