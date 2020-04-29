Slumdog Millionaire Actor Dead at 53

(Newser) – A beloved Bollywood star who transitioned to Hollywood, with roles in Slumdog Millionaire and Life of Pi, has died. Irrfan Khan, who'd been admitted to a Mumbai hospital with a colon infection, was just 53, per the BBC. He announced his diagnosis with a rare neuroendocrine tumor in 2018 and went on to describe the "uncertainty" of life. Thought to be one of India's most talented actors, "he will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His death is "a loss to the world of cinema and theater."

Khan was also remembered by former costars. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan described "an incredible talent" and "a gracious colleague" whose death leaves "a huge vacuum." "The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic," tweeted Priyanka Chopra. "Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues. You inspired so many of us." Khan took home India's National Film Award for his leading role in Paan Singh Tomar in 2013. He also appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man, Jurassic World, and Inferno. His mother died only last week, per CNN. He leaves a wife and two daughters. (Read more obituary stories.)

