Alex Jones' Latest 'Rant' Looks Like a Deal-Breaker

(Newser) – Alex Jones took his rants to a new level Friday by threatening to chop up and eat his neighbors amid the coronavirus lockdown, Vice reports. "My children aren't going hungry," he said on his live-streamed radio show. "My children aren't going hungry. I'll admit it. I will eat my neighbors … I'm just gonna be honest … I'm literally looking at my neighbors now going 'Am I ready to hang them up and gut them and skin them and chop them up?' and you know what, I’m ready." The far-right conspiracy theorist, who's been kicked off social-media platforms including Facebook and YouTube, issued his latest message at a time when he's fighting his ex-wife for custody of their three kids.

He also made recent headlines by blaming his March DWI arrest on a "dragnet" conspiracy, but this broadcast is perhaps getting wider attention. "The real danger ... probably isn't to Jones' neighbors, but to all of us who might suffer the consequences from the actions of listeners of Jones who take his words literally," writes Seth Cohen at Forbes. "While millions of Americans have good reason to be concerned about their economic well-being, Jones is tapping into the fear of his listeners and suggesting that violence might be necessary for self-survival." (The FDA has issued Jones a coronavirus warning.)

