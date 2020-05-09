(Newser) – Magician Roy Horn of the famed Las Vegas act Siegfried & Roy has died of complications from the coronavirus. He was 75, per the AP. A spokesman says Horn was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week and died Friday at Las Vegas' MountainView Hospital, the New York Times reports. Siegfried & Roy were an institution in Las Vegas, where their magic and artistry consistently attracted sellout crowds. The pair performed six shows a week, 44 weeks per year. "Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend," Siegfried Fischbacher, who had been Horn's business and domestic partner, said in a statement, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried."

The German-born pair met on a cruise in 1957; Horn was a waiter, Fischbacher a steward. They started building a theater and nightclub act centered on magic and exotic animals and gained publicity after Princess Grace saw them at a 1966 show in Monte Carlo, Monaco, and gave them a rave review. They arrived in Sin City in 1967 as a specialty act at the Tropicana. They became the main act at the Frontier Hotel in the early '80s and moved on to the Mirage hotel-casino about a decade later, where they signed lifetime contracts. Horn was critically injured in 2003 by one of the act’s white tigers. He was attacked by the tiger during the duo’s act at the Mirage. He had severe neck injuries and later had a stroke. The attack ended the long-running production. The pair returned to the stage in February 2009 for what was billed as their one and only comeback performance, to raise funds for a new rehabilitation center.