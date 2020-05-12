Oprah Launches Virtual Version of Wellness Tour

(Newser) – After Oprah Winfrey's "2020 Vision" tour earlier this year, the world changed in ways few people had envisioned. Now. she is launching a virtual version of the wellness tour to help fans cope with the pandemic. Oprah announced on Instagram Tuesday that the "Oprah’s Your Life In Focus: A Vision Forward" initiative will take place on four consecutive Saturdays, starting May 16 and ending June 6, USA Today reports. She said the 90-minute sessions she will host on Zoom will be free—and interactive. They will also feature "stories of transformation," with special guests to be announced at a later date.

Oprah said the sessions will focus on topics including maintaining healthy relationships amid social distancing and sustaining your own physical and emotional wellbeing, reports People. "In early 2020, I spent nine weeks traveling the country, talking to people about being well and staying focused. It was exhilarating. Then the pandemic hit and shook us all," she said in a statement. "Now, it's more important than ever to be and stay well and strong. Together, let's reset, refocus, and find clarity in what matters most." Fans can register for the experience here.


