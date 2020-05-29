7 Shot at Kentucky Protest Over Police Shooting

(Newser) – At least seven people were shot Thursday night in Louisville as protesters turned out to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot by police in her home in March. Louisville Metro Police confirmed in a statement early Friday that there were at least seven shooting victims, at least one of whom is in critical condition. The statement said arrests were made but police didn't provide a number. Police had initially confirmed reports of gunfire around 11:30pm. Police spokesman Sgt. Lamont Washington tells the AP that all seven were civilians.Around 500 to 600 demonstrators marched through the Kentucky city's downtown streets on Thursday night, the Louisvilie Courier Journal reports.

"Understandably, emotions are high," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer tweeted just before midnight, sharing a Facebook post asking for peace that he said was written on behalf of Taylor's mother. "As Breonna’s mother says, let’s be peaceful as we work toward truth and justice." Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical tech, was shot eight times on March 13 after Louisville narcotics detectives knocked down her front door. No drugs were the home. Thursday's demonstration came as protesters across the country have demonstrated against the death of a black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis police custody.