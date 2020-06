Vice President Mike Pence gives a thumbs up to supporters after speaking at the launch of the electric Endurance pickup truck at Lordstown Motors Corporation, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Lordstown, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Vice President Mike Pence gives a thumbs up to supporters after speaking at the launch of the electric Endurance pickup truck at Lordstown Motors Corporation, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Lordstown, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)