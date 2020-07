One State Is Easily the Worst for Lyme Disease

(Newser) – COVID-19 may be stealing all the headlines, but this is also prime season for Lyme disease. The tick-borne illness has been reported in every state, though it's far more prevalent in some places than others, notes 24/7 Wall Street in a new ranking. Maine earns the unwanted distinction of being worst, with 92 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the national average of 8.1 cases per 100,000 people. Read on for the 10 states where the disease is most common.

Maine: 92 cases per 100,000 people Vermont: 79.1 cases per 100,000 people Pennsylvania: 68.1 cases per 100,000 people New Hampshire: 63.8 cases per 100,000 people Rhode Island: 56.4 cases per 100,000 people Delaware: 45.7 cases per 100,000 people New Jersey: 36.6 cases per 100,000 people Connecticut: 36.2 cases per 100,000 people Wisconsin: 25.4 cases per 100,000 people West Virginia: 24.9 cases per 100,000 people

