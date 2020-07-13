(Newser) – The suspect is described as a white male, with a machete, though he might have cheese, sauce, and maybe some pepperoni in his hair. Police in Delaware say the owner of a pizza shop foiled a robbery by, yes, throwing a pizza at the intruder, reports the Delaware News Journal. The incident happened in Greenwood late Friday, when a man with a machete entered Stargate Pizza at closing time and demanded money, per a State Police release.

"The store owner advised the suspect that he did not have any money and threw a pizza at him, causing the suspect to flee," according to the police statement. Alas, it has no more details on the pizza itself or if, say, it was in a box at the time. The would-be robber ran out and fled in a car, and police are now looking for tips. (Read more weird crimes stories.)

