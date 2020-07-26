Plane Crashes Into Backyard, Kills 3

(Newser) – Three people, including a 9-month-old girl, are dead and multiple people injured after a small airplane crashed in a Salt Lake City suburb on Saturday afternoon, reports the AP. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Piper PA-32 with six people on board had taken off from South Valley Regional Airport and crashed into a West Jordan backyard. A 9-month-old, the pilot, and a woman died, while FOX 13 reports that another woman is in critical condition and a 2-year-old boy is in stable condition. Another 12-year-old child was treated and released, police said.

story continues below

An older woman who was inside the house when the plane struck is in critical condition, police said. The crash caused what Fox calls a "massive fire," and at least one home caught on fire, with a total of three homes damaged. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.