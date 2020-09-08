Criticism Mounts of Disney's Mulan

(Newser)
–
Disney's new Mulan, a live-action remake of the animated original, is now streaming on Disney Plus, but the film is once again courting controversy. Much of it sprang up over the weekend when critics on social media noted that the film's credits thank the Chinese government for allowing it to film in Xinjiang province, where mass detentions and human rights violations involving Uighur Muslims are alleged to be taking place. It's why hashtags such as #BoycottMulan were trending on Twitter. Coverage:
- Thank-yous: The credits thank several government entities, including the public security bureau in the city of Turpan, which is in charge of what China calls "re-education" and job-training camps for Uighurs in Xinjiang province, per the BBC.