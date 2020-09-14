After 17 Years, O'Neal Reunites With Tatum, Grandchildren

(Newser) – "The entire West Coast is burning, but if the O’Neals can reconcile, truly anything is possible," Sean McEnroe wrote in an Instagram post Sunday, sharing a photo of his grandfather Ryan O'Neal, reunited with family members for the first time in 17 years. The 79-year-old O'Neal appears in the photo alongside long-estranged daughter Tatum O'Neal, 56, and her three children: Kevin, 34; Sean, 32; and Emily, 29, Page Six reports. "This is one of the most memorable photos of my life," McEnroe wrote. "The last time we were all together was at the 30-year Paper Moon Anniversary in 2003. I could cry tears of gratitude that everyone in this photo is still alive and that we were all able to come together again after so many years of hardship."

Ryan and Tatum O'Neal starred together in 1973's Paper Moon—which made her the youngest-ever Academy Award winner at 10 years old—but their relationship was rocky in the decades that followed, People notes. In 2010, she said the death of her father's longtime partner Farrah Fawcett the previous year had helped bring them closer together, but the relationship apparently faltered again in later years: In February this year, she said she had tried to tag her father in some photos in Instagram, "but I think I’m blocked. Which is sort of sad." She added: "C’est la vie. I wish him nothing but happiness and health." (Read more Ryan O'Neal stories.)

