Trump Suggests RBG's Dying Wish Was a Hoax

(Newser) – President Trump is questioning whether Ruth Bader Ginsburg made a dying wish about her successor. Trump told Fox & Friends Monday that he suspected the wish Ginsburg reportedly dictated to granddaughter Clara Spera had been cooked up by congressional Democrats, Politico reports. "I don't know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff, and Schumer and Pelosi," Trump said. “I would be more inclined to the second—OK you know that came out of the wind, it sounds so beautiful. But that sounds like a Schumer deal or maybe a Pelosi or shifty Schiff,” he said.

"I mean, maybe she did and maybe she didn't," added Trump. The New York Times notes that Trump interrupted the show's hosts as they tried to tell him that the quote from Ginsburg about her "most fervent wish" had been verified by journalists. Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said the accusation was "low," even for Trump. "No, I didn’t write Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish to a nation she served so well, and spent her whole life making a more perfect union,” he tweeted. “But I am going to fight like hell to make it come true. No confirmation before inauguration.” (Trump also told Fox that he expects to name his replacement for Ginsburg on Friday or Saturday.)

