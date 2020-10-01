(Newser) – German police say urban climber Alain Robert faces a criminal investigation and fine after scaling one of Frankfurt's tallest buildings on Thursday. Robert, known as the "French Spiderman" for his daring stunts, clambered to the top of rail company Deutsche Bahn's 545-foot-high office building in Germany's financial capital, untethered and wearing a silver suit and cowboy boots. Frankfurt police spokesman Thomas Hollerbach tells the AP that Robert is in triple trouble after the unauthorized climb.

First, Deutsche Bahn has filed a criminal complaint against Robert for trespassing. Second, he may be required to pay the cost of the police operation to secure the area during the climb. Finally, a drone that Robert's team used to film the climb didn't have the required authorization and could incur a further fine. As a foreign resident, Robert was required to deposit a security fee against possible future criminal proceedings before he was released, Hollerbach says.