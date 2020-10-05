(Newser) – Dylan Farrow's fantasy novel debuts Tuesday, part of a campaign that Time calls a move back into the public eye "on her own terms." Hush's main character, Shae, takes on a slew of wizards (mostly male) who constantly try to gaslight her, a plot point Time notes "draws obviously, achingly from Farrow's life." "My family was assaulted by a powerful individual dedicated to ruining our lives and our credibility," she writes in the afterword. That's a reference to her estranged father, Woody Allen, whom she has long said sexually abused her when she was a child. "Using the overwhelming power of a verbal campaign that was supported only by obfuscating legal documentation, an entire generation was led to believe in a false narrative."

In the book, Shae goes through a rigorous training process in which she "learns how to harness her own magical powers and sets out to restore justice to her ruined land," per the AP. In a sit-down with NPR, Farrow speaks of her lifelong love of the fantasy genre, which she calls a "relatable" one that served as a form of escapism for her and could help others too. "You don't necessarily have to be in a room with a dragon, but if you've ever experienced being in a situation where you felt such terror that a monster is coming after you ... I feel like it provides a safe space to explore feelings that you might not necessarily process in your day to day," she says. "The story of women in particular, and young women, having to struggle to to tell their stories truthfully and to draw power for themselves from that is not exclusively my story." (More from Farrow's interview here.)

