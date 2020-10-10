Markle: This Is 'Almost Unsurvivable'

(Newser) – Wonder what the world's "most trolled person" feels like? Meghan Markle will tell you, and it's not much fun. "I'm told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female," she said on a visit with Prince Harry to the Teenager Therapy podcast, per Entertainment Tonight. "What was able to just be manufactured and churned out, it's almost unsurvivable. That's so big, you can't even think of what that feels like. Because I don't care if you're 15 or 25, if people are saying things about you that aren't true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging." Among other quotes from their appearance in honor of World Mental Health Day:

Hurt feelings : "We all know what it feels like to have our feelings hurt," she said. "We all know what it feels like to be isolated or the other ... We are all figuring it out."

On saying in 2019 that she's "not OK" : "I didn't think about that answer," she said. "I just answered honestly because I was in a moment of vulnerability, because I was tired, because there was no presentation. It was just, here I am. I'm a mom with a four-and-a-half month old baby and we are tired."

Community : "As I've always said to Meghan, before we even met, I've had this deep sense of community once I started to talk about my own mental health," said Harry. "Because it's a community of people that no matter what, every single person wants to make sure that no one else goes through all they went through. And that's a community that I want to be a part of."

: "As I've always said to Meghan, before we even met, I've had this deep sense of community once I started to talk about my own mental health," said Harry. "Because it's a community of people that no matter what, every single person wants to make sure that no one else goes through all they went through. And that's a community that I want to be a part of." Strength: "Vulnerability is not a weakness, showing vulnerability in today’s world especially is a strength," Harry added, per People. "The more we talk about it the more it becomes normal, and it is normal."