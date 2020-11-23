COVID Diagnosis Forced Star to Skip AMAs

(Newser) – Fans were disappointed Sunday night when Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny canceled his performance at the American Music Awards and accepted his awards from home. On Monday, his reps confirmed that it was because he had tested positive for COVID, People reports. "Bad Bunny was originally set to perform his No. 1 global hit 'Dákiti' with Jhay Cortez live for the first time at the AMAs but unfortunately, the artist tested positive for COVID-19, which forced him to cancel the presentation," they said in a statement. Bad Bunny won the awards for favorite male Latin artist and favorite Latin album, for YHLQMDLG. He also presented the award for favorite female Latin artist, which was won by Becky G.

Publicist Sujeylee Solá tells the AP that the reggaton star, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, is not showing any major symptoms. NBC notes that the star showed his support for health care workers in September, when he stopped in front of Harlem Hospital while streaming a live concert from the top of a flatbed truck. He gave a tribute performance to the workers and said, in Spanish, "I want to give thanks for so much love and support, and respect and thanks to all the people that have sacrificed their lives, giving it all for the wellbeing of this city." (Read more American Music Awards stories.)

