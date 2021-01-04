AP: Tanya Roberts Isn't Dead

(Newser) – Despite obituaries appearing in numerous outlets—including this one—Tanya Roberts is still alive. Roberts, who captivated James Bond in A View to a Kill and later played Midge Pinciotti in the sitcom That ’70s Show, has been hospitalized after falling at her home. The actor was mistakenly reported dead by her publicist earlier Monday. Roberts' publicist, Mike Pingel, later told the AP Monday afternoon that Roberts, 65, was still alive as of 10am PST but was in a poor condition. He had said earlier Monday that Roberts collapsed in her home and was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Pingel said Robert's husband, Lance O'Brien, told him that he held his wife and she "seemed for him to slip away." The publicist said he is awaiting further updates on Roberts' condition. The AP removed its obituary and sent an advisory noting that Roberts was still alive. (Read more James Bond stories.)