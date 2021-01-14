These Are Your Inauguration Performers

(Newser) – The inauguration performers have been revealed. Lady Gaga, who campaigned for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania, will sing the national anthem at the Jan. 20 swearing-in ceremony, to kick off around 11:30am ET, Variety confirms. Jennifer Lopez is also slated to perform at the ceremony, where Georgia firefighter Andrea Hall will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Tom Hanks will then host a 90-minute live special, called "Celebrating America," to air on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and MSNBC in the evening, per USA Today. Performers include Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, Ant Clemons, and Justin Timberlake. The latter two are set to perform "Better Days," an original song that debuted Dec. 3 at the Rock the Runoff virtual fundraiser.

A day before Gaga appeared at drive-in rally in Pittsburgh, Timberlake had "crashed a Zoom meeting of Pennsylvanian phone bankers for Biden on Nov. 2 to thank them for their behind-the-scenes work," per USA Today. "We have a long way to go to fix, undo, and rebuild this country ... but I hope now, despite the past four years, we're on our way," Timberlake tweeted Wednesday. The live program will tell the stories of "countless heroes" who stepped up over the past year, Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO Tony Allen says in a statement. "Our first priority is safety—so while many of us will be watching safely from our homes, we are creating real moments of connection that highlight a new inclusive American era of leadership that works for and represents all Americans." (Read more Inauguration Day stories.)