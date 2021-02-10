More Ladies Get the Nod for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

(Newser)
The Foo Fighters and Jay-Z could be destined for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility. The acts are two of 16 nominated Wednesday for entrance into the rock hall in 2021. Seven of the acts feature women, making this "the most gender-inclusive ballot in the Rock Hall's history," per Billboard. More:
- First-time nominees: The Go-Go's, Iron Maiden, Mary J. Blige, Fela Kuti, and Dionne Warwick join the Foo Fighters and Jay-Z in this category. The latter two acts just became eligible for nomination as 25 years have passed since their first commercial recording.
- Getting another shot: LL Cool J is nominated for a sixth time, while Chaka Khan sees her third solo nomination. Kate Bush, Devo, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, and Todd Rundgren have also been nominated before.
- Double entries? Additional nominees Carole King and Tina Turner could get a second mention in the Hall, becoming the second and third female artists to do so after Stevie Nicks, per Vulture. King was inducted for songwriting in 1990, while Turner was inducted as one half of the duo Ike & Tina Turner in 1992. Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl has also been inducted as part of Nirvana.
- Snubs: Vulture rounds up the worst snubs in the history of the Rock Hall, mentioning Mariah Carey, George Michael, Barry White, Kool & the Gang, and the B-52s, among other acts.
- How to get involved: Until April 30, fans can vote once a day for their favorite nominee by visiting the Hall of Fame's website. A "fans' ballot," comprising the top five artists by public vote, will factor into the final selection.
- The inductees: The official selections are to be revealed in May, followed by an induction ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, in the fall. In November, Rock Hall CEO Joel Peresman told Vulture that he was "hopeful by next fall in some form that we’ll be able to get together again."
