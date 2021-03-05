First Person to Crash Says Woods Was Unconscious

(Newser) – A man found Tiger Woods unconscious in a mangled SUV after the golf star crashed the vehicle in Southern California, authorities said in court documents obtained Friday. The man, who lives near the site in Rolling Hills Estates, heard the crash and walked to the SUV, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Johann Schloegl wrote in an affidavit. The man told deputies that Woods would not respond to his questions, the AP reports.The first deputy on the scene, Carlos Gonzalez, has said Woods was able to talk to him and answer basic questions. Woods later told deputies that he did not know how the accident occurred and didn't remember driving. Law enforcement has not previously disclosed that Woods had been unconscious following the crash.

The information came in a statement of probable cause requesting that a search warrant be approved for the Genesis SUV's data recorder, known as a black box. Schloegl requested data from Feb. 22 and Feb. 23. The crash occurred around 7am Feb. 23. "I believe the data will explain how/why the collision occurred," Schloegl wrote. Sheriff's representatives have declined to say what was discovered in the recorder. The SUV Woods was driving went off the road and crashed on a downhill stretch known for wrecks. Sheriff Alex Villanueva has said Woods was driving alone in good weather, there was no evidence of impairment, and the crash was an accident. Schloegl previously said he did not seek a search warrant for Woods’ blood samples, which could be screened for drugs and alcohol.