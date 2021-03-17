'He Wanted Some of Her Stimulus.' 4 Ended Up Dead

(Newser) – An argument over stimulus money ended with four people, including a 7-year-old girl, dead in Indianapolis Saturday night, police say. Malik Halfacre, 25, allegedly told police he fought with the mother of his infant daughter over whether she was going to give him some of the money, then shot nearly everyone inside the home, took the money, a purse, and a car, and fled. The 6-month-old daughter of Halfacre and the woman was also reported missing from the home, and found safe the following morning with Halfacre's sister, who says he dropped the baby off and confessed he'd killed four people, the Indianapolis Star reports.

Killed were Anthony Johnson, 35; Dequan Moore, 23; Eve Moore, 7; and Tomeeka Brown, 44. The mother of Halfacre's daughter was also shot, but survived; she had a restraining order against Halfacre and had accused him of prior domestic violence and harassment. Fox 59 identifies the victims as her young daughter, brother, mother, and cousin. "Daquan was trying to save his sister. He was taking up for his sister," a cousin tells the station. "He stood up and said, 'You cannot have the money. You cannot have her money.' That's what she said and pushed Malik, and Malik pulled out the gun and just started killing everybody." Halfacre was arrested Sunday and is preliminarily charged with four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of robbery.