(Newser) – Facebook has made clear its suspension applies not just to posts by the former president, but to "content in the voice of Donald Trump." A video posted Tuesday night by Lara Trump, Fox's newest employee, of her interview with her father-in-law was taken off Facebook and Instagram, the Hill reports. The former president was suspended from the sites after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Twitter has said its ban won't be lifted, per CNBC, but Facebook is leaving the decision up to an independent board. Lara Trump's 18-minute video can still be viewed on the website for her show, the Right View.

story continues below

Facebook told Lara Trump that the video was removed in an email that she then posted. "In line with the block we placed on Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts, further content posted in the voice of Donald Trump will be removed and result in additional limitations on the accounts," the email said. In her Instagram post, Lara Trump, who's married to Eric Trump, added, "and just like that, we are one step closer to Orwell's 1984. Wow." Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey are among those who have expressed discomfort with the power they have over postings, per USA Today, and Sen. Bernie Sanders has said he didn't like to see Trump blocked. (A Trump website kicked off this week.)