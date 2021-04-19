Morrissey Manager Slams 'Hateful' Simpsons Parody

(Newser) – The manager for Morrissey, former lead singer of the Smiths, isn't happy about a Simpsons episode featuring Quilloughby, the former lead singer of the Snuffs who initially appears as Lisa Simpson's imaginary friend. When Lisa goes to see the real Quilloughby, the very Morrissey-like British singer (who is voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch) turns out to be a racist whose militant veganism was a fraud. In a letter on Morrissey's official Facebook page, manager Peter Katsis complains that the parody is "harshly hateful" and says it "makes you wonder who the real hurtful, racist group is here," reports Rolling Stone. Unlike Quilloghby, Katsis writes, Morrissey "is still a serious vegan and strong supporter for animal rights" and has never appeared "with his belly hanging out of his shirt."

story continues below

Tim Long, who wrote the episode that aired Sunday, has said Quilloughby was based on Morrissey with "a small dash" of other British singers, including Robert Smith of the Cure. Katsis say he doesn't know if Morrissey has seen the episode—but he hopes he hasn't. In his letter, Katsis also slammed the show for "calling the Morrissey character out for being a racist, without pointing out any specific instances." Billboard notes that the singer was criticized for wearing a badge promoting the far-right group For Britain in a 2019 Tonight Show appearance. Page Six points out Morrissey's camp initially welcomed the news that Cumberbatch was going to play a spin on the singer, promoting the show in advance on Morrissey's Facebook page. (In 2010, Morrissey described Chinese people as a "subspecies.")