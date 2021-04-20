(Newser) – AnneLynne McCord has been open in the past about being raped when she was a teen, and how her treatment for it opened the floodgates to a series of memories, including ones of childhood sexual abuse. Now, per People, the 33-year-old Nip/Tuck and 90210 actor is revealing her dissociative identity disorder diagnosis, which she talked about during a recent sit-down with Dr. Daniel Amen of Amen Clinics, a group that works on the treatment of mood and behavior disorders. McCord—who agreed to allow her meeting with Amen on her DID, formerly known as multiple personality disorder, to be filmed—told the doctor that she suffered from memory loss from different times of her childhood based on her abuse, and that it was her acting jobs that helped her unearth she was suffering from a split personality. "All of my roles were splits, but I didn't even realize I was doing it at all" until she started working on 90210, she told Amen.

McCord said things came to a head in 2012, when she was playing a "disturbed" character in a horror movie and she "couldn't get [out]" of her character, per Page Six. McCord also remembers as a young teen being "co-conscious" of her actual identity, as well as of a split personality called "Little Anna." "She was a balls to the wall, middle fingers to the sky, anarchist from hell," McCord told Amen, per People. "I have so much gratitude to her because she got me out of the hell that I was in." Now, McCord's mission is to vanquish the stigma around DID. "I am absolutely uninterested in shame," she told Amen. "My heart is to change this narrative around the behaviors that follow trauma, and not treating someone or responding to someone or judging someone for their actions, but asking: What happened to you? How did we get here?," she added, per Us Weekly.