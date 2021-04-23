It's Been a Week of Milestones for Prince Louis

(Newser)
–
The people should be pleased to know that the fifth person in line for the British throne can ride a bike. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a new photo of a smiling Prince Louis on a small red bike in honor of his third birthday on Friday and first day of preschool on Wednesday. The photo was snapped Wednesday by mom Kate Middleton just before Louis took off for his first day at Willcocks Nursery School, per CNN. Louis' sister, Princess Charlotte, also attended the nursery school, which is a short walk from London's Kensington Palace. Charlotte, 5, now attends the nearby Thomas's Battersea school with her older brother Prince George, 7, who is third in line for the throne behind grandfather Prince Charles and father Prince William, per People. (Read more Royal Family stories.)