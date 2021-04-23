Rapper 'Humpty Hump,' aka Shock G, Is Dead

(Newser) – Hip-hop lost DMX earlier this month, and now the rapper Shock G of the group Digital Underground is dead at age 57, reports TMZ. No cause of death has been revealed. SFGate notes that Shock G, whose real name was Gregory Jacobs, is perhaps better known by his rap alter-ego "Humpty Hump," made famous (complete with fake bulbous nose) in the group's hit "The Humpty Dance." Another Digital Underground claim to fame: The group introduced Tupac Shakur to the world on "Same Song," notes CNN.

Among those posting tributes was Ice Cube. "I remember when NWA's road manager Atron said he had a group called Digital Underground," he tweeted. "He played DOWHATCHALIKE video & I went crazy. I had to sample DU on JACKIN FOR BEATS and WHO'S THE MACK. And nobody had a better stage show. A true Bay Area original." And Viola Davis wrote: "RIP Shock G. Thanks for the joy you gave me. Rest well."