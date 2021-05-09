FBI Quietly Releases File on Kurt Cobain

(Newser) – Kurt Cobain has now been gone for as long as he was alive. The rock legend was 27 when he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound 27 years ago, on April 5, 1994. And for almost all 27 of those years, conspiracy theories have circulated around his death. Get ready for a new batch, because his slender FBI file has just been released. Rolling Stone was the first to report the drop, posted quietly last month. The file includes letters to the agency asking that Cobain’s death be investigated as a murder. The writers complain that local police never seriously considered any possibility but suicide. Images of these letters to the FBI have the senders' names and other details redacted, and the tepid replies, which say the FBI has no jurisdiction to investigate the Nirvana frontman’s death, are included.

