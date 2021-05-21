(Newser) – Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's The Me You Can't See, a series on mental health airing on Apple TV+, had its debut episode this week, with none other than Stefani Germanotta, aka Lady Gaga, as its guest. It was an emotional episode for the 35-year-old singer and actress, who broke down as she talked about being raped by a music producer when she was just starting out in the industry—an attack that left her pregnant, reports the BBC. "I was 19 years old, and I was working in the business, and a producer said to me, 'Take your clothes off,'" Gaga said of the assault, which she'd previously revealed in 2014. "I said no ... and they told me they were going to burn all of my music. And they didn't stop ... asking me, and I just froze and I ... I don't even remember." The singer adds that "the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a corner, because I was vomiting and sick," and that the event led to PTSD and a "total psychotic break" years later.

Gaga notes she was still suffering from this mental breakdown when she accepted an Oscar for A Star Is Born, for best song of the year, in 2019. "For a couple years, I was not the same girl," she says. "The way that I feel when I feel pain was how I felt after I was raped." The Guardian notes that just two years after her sexual assault, Gaga released her debut album, The Fame. Don't expect to find out anytime soon who the perpetrator was, though: Gaga says she has no plans to name him. "I understand this #MeToo movement, I understand that some people feel really comfortable with this, and I do not," she noted. "I do not ever want to face that person again." On a positive note, the singer said after years of work, she has since learned how to pull herself out of the pain of the assault, thanks to self-care, playing music, and going to therapy, per Insider. "It all started to slowly change," she said.