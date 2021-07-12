Comedy Club Rejects Bill Cosby Stand-Up Tour

(Newser) – Bill Cosby apparently has plans to take his comedy act back on the road following his release from prison, but at least one venue has shot the idea down. The owner of the iconic Comedy Cellar, in New York City's Greenwich Village, tells TMZ the club is absolutely not interested in Cosby performing, or even entering, the facility. The gossip site notes that the Comedy Cellar normally doesn't shy away from controversial acts, having allowed Louis CK and Aziz Ansari to perform there after their respective sexual misconduct scandals.

Cosby's spokesperson says the comedian is also considering filing a lawsuit for "wrongful incarceration." Andrew Wyatt, appearing on Domenick Nati's radio show, said Pennsylvania owes Cosby compensation to the tune of at least a couple hundred thousand dollars for time spent behind bars, Yahoo News reports. Meanwhile, a vigil was held Saturday night in Philadelphia to protest the overturning of Cosby's conviction, Fox News reports. Multiple women who have accused Cosby of sexual assault were in attendance, including Lili Bernard, who appeared on The Cosby Show. (Read more Bill Cosby stories.)