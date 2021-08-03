 
As Divorce Is Finalized, Melinda Gates Makes a Decision on Her Name

She's retaining her last name after divorcing Bill Gates
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 3, 2021 1:54 AM CDT

(Newser) – Melinda Gates has been going by Melinda French Gates since announcing her separation from Bill Gates. Their divorce was finalized Monday, and according to marriage dissolution documents cited by People, French Gates won't be ditching her last name. She also won't be receiving spousal support from Gates, whom she married in 1994. The youngest of their three children is 18, so no child support is involved either. According to CNN, Gates' net worth was around $152 billion as of Monday, meaning the ex-spouses could each have a net worth of around $76 billion now, but the Daily Beast notes it's not clear how they decided to divvy up their assets. (French Gates is teaming up with another billionaire ex to give away her money.)

