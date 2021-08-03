As Divorce Is Finalized, Melinda Gates Makes a Decision on Her Name

In this Thursday, July 1, 2021, file photo, Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, poses for photographers as she arrives for a meeting after a meeting on the sideline of the gender equality conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

In this Thursday, July 1, 2021, file photo, Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, poses for photographers as she arrives for a meeting after a meeting on the sideline of the... (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)