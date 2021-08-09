Rockies 'Disgusted' by Fan's Racist Taunt of Player

(Newser) – The Colorado Rockies are investigating an ugly incident involving a fan at Sunday's home game. When Lewis Brinson of the Miami Marlins batted in the ninth inning, a Florida television broadcast picked up a fan calling him the n-word multiple times, reports the AP. Brinson couldn't hear the slur, but viewers certainly could. “The Colorado Rockies are disgusted" at the incident, the team said in a statement. If the culprit is identified, he would likely be banned from Coors Stadium, but that won't be easy. At the time, fans were moving en masse to the lower part of the stadium in anticipation of a post-game concert. By the time the Rockies learned of the incident, the game was over, and it was too late for ushers to zero in on anyone.

"I’m absolutely disgusted at the language that was picked up by the mics late in the game today," tweeted Marlins broadcaster Paul Severino of Bally Sports Florida, per CNN. "The level of hate that was displayed has no place in this world." Players' union chief Tony Clark, who is Black and played in the league himself, called it a "painful reality" that Black players continue to endure that kind of abuse. Brinson is a 27-year-old outfielder who is in his fifth year with the Marlins, per the Athletic. (Soccer players in England received similar treatment after the European championship.)