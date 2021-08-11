Christina Ricci Pregnant, Month After Divorce Finalized

(Newser) – It was just over a year ago that Christina Ricci filed for divorce from the husband she says abused her, and she's moving on in a big way. The actress announced her pregnancy Tuesday with an ultrasound picture captioned simply, "Life keeps getting better." She tagged celebrity hairdresser Mark Hampton, who posted the same image with the same caption and tagged Ricci. Page Six reports the couple has been fairly private about their romance, but a few weeks ago Ricci posted a birthday tribute to Hampton in which she called him her "favorite person, gorgeous human, bringer of all things happy, magical and good" and said the next year would be "the best one yet."

story continues below

Ricci has a 6-year-old son with her ex, cinematographer James Heerdegen, and was granted full custody, though Heerdegen has visitation rights. The divorce was finalized last month, the New York Daily News reports. The couple had been married seven years. Ricci's pregnancy news comes on the heels of her getting quite a few mentions on Twitter after Netflix announced some casting news for its upcoming series about Wednesday Addams. Catherine Zeta-Jones will play Morticia, Variety reports, and many commenters were expressing disappointment Ricci wasn't cast in the role instead. Others were upset someone else will be playing Wednesday, suggesting the character should have been retired after Ricci played her as a child. (Read more Christina Ricci stories.)