Lawsuit Accuses Bob Dylan of Molesting Girl in 1965

(Newser) – A lawsuit accusing Bob Dylan of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in 1965 was filed on Friday—the day before the "look-back" window in New York state's Child Victims Act was closed. The lawsuit accuses Dylan of grooming, sexually abusing, and threatening violence against the plaintiff over a period of six weeks in April and May 56 years ago, USA Today reports. The musician, who turned 80 in May, would have been 23 or 24 years old at the time. The lawsuit filed by lawyer Daniel W. Isaacs accuses Dylan of "predatory, sexual, and unlawful acts," some of which allegedly took place at his Chelsea Hotel apartment in New York City.

According to the lawsuit, Dylan "exploited his status as a musician" to gain the plaintiff's trust and also provided her with drugs and alcohol. Under the New York law, people who said they were sexually abused as children were allowed to file civil lawsuits long after the statute of limitations had expired. The lawsuit identifies the plaintiff as " JC," a 68-year-old woman who now lives in Connecticut, the Guardian reports. The suit is seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages. The lawsuit states that the alleged abuse left her "emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day." A Dylan spokesman says the "56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended." (Read more Bob Dylan stories.)