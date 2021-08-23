Here's Why Angelina Jolie Finally Joined Instagram

(Newser) – Angelina Jolie has finally made her Instagram debut. The actress launched a profile on the social media site Friday, describing herself as a "Mom, filmmaker, Special Envoy for UN @refugees." In her first post, she shared a letter sent to her from a teen girl in Afghanistan who wrote to Jolie about her fear that under the Taliban's takeover of the country women and girls will lose their rights and freedom. "I was on the border of Afghanistan two weeks before 9/11, where I met Afghan refugees who had fled the Taliban. This was twenty years ago," Jolie writes in the caption. "It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country."

She says that's why she decided to join the site: "Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely. So I’ve come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights." Her second post discusses her work with displaced people. The 82.4 million people currently displaced across the globe, almost twice as many as 10 years ago, "all have in common the violence and denial of rights that leave innocent families with no choice but to flee," Jolie writes. "At which point will we be concerned enough to address the environmental devastation, conflict and human rights abuses that fuel these crises?" (Read more Angelina Jolie stories.)