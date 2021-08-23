Beyoncé Is Fourth Woman to Wear Famous Diamond

(Newser) – Beyoncé has joined diplomat's wife Mary Whitehouse, Audrey Hepburn, and Lady Gaga in a very exclusive club. For a new Tiffany & Co. ad campaign, the singer became the fourth person—and the first Black woman—to wear the famous 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond, CNN reports. The gem, found in South Africa in 1878, is one of the world's biggest yellow diamonds. Hepburn wore it in publicity photos for Breakfast at Tiffany's and Gaga wore it to the 2019 Academy Awards. In Tiffany's new About Love campaign, which also features husband Jay-Z, Beyoncé wears the gem on a chain adorned with more than 100 carats of diamond, reports Vogue.

story continues below

This is the first time the couple has appeared in an ad campaign together. "Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the epitome of the modern love story,” Tiffany's exec Alexandre Arnault, said in a statement. “As a brand that has always stood for love, strength, and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany’s values." The campaign will also feature a video with Beyoncé's rendition of "Moon River," a song made famous by the Hepburn film. An Instagram post from Tiffany & Co. shows Jay-Z filming Beyoncé with a Super 8 camera. The company says its partnership with the couple will include a $2 million commitment to scholarships at historically Black colleges and universities, Page Six reports. (Read more Beyonce stories.)