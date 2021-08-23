 
X

One Last 'Quirk' From Cuomo: a 'Late-Night Ascension'

Few New Yorkers will see governor-to-be Kathy Hochul's historic moment
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 23, 2021 2:09 PM CDT
He 'Has No Interest in Running for Office Again'
This image made from video provided by the New York Governor's Office shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo giving a farewell speech Monday.   (New York Governor's Office via AP)

(Newser) – An aide to outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said out loud Monday what a lot of people surely already were thinking: The 63-year-old is done with elected politics once his resignation takes effect at midnight. "He is exploring a number of options, but has no interest in running for office again,” said a statement from Melissa DeRosa, per CNBC. Cuomo himself gave a final press conference in Albany on Monday during which he wished successor Kathy Hochul well and again defended his reputation against multiple accusations of sexual harassment.

story continues below

  • "The truth will [come] out in time, of that I am confident," Cuomo said.
  • "You know me. I am a fighter, and my instinct is to fight this because it is unfair and unjust in my mind," added the governor. "But you also know that I love New York, and I serve you ... and in this moment, I believe the right thing is that my service come first."
  • At New York magazine, Nia Carter notes that Hochul will make history when she becomes the state's first female governor, but finds it unfortunate that a lot of New Yorkers won't be awake to see the moment. "The late-night ascension seems to be another quirk of Cuomo’s decision to remain in office for two weeks, after announcing his resignation in the wake of the state attorney general’s investigation," writes Carter.
  • Cuomo also had to fend off one last controversy, this one over his dog, on his final day in office.
(Read more Andrew Cuomo stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X