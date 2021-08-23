One Last 'Quirk' From Cuomo: a 'Late-Night Ascension'

(Newser) – An aide to outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said out loud Monday what a lot of people surely already were thinking: The 63-year-old is done with elected politics once his resignation takes effect at midnight. "He is exploring a number of options, but has no interest in running for office again,” said a statement from Melissa DeRosa, per CNBC. Cuomo himself gave a final press conference in Albany on Monday during which he wished successor Kathy Hochul well and again defended his reputation against multiple accusations of sexual harassment.

story continues below