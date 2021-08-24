Vaccine Name 'Comirnaty' Is Not Going Over Well

(Newser) – Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine may have gotten full FDA approval Monday, but the reaction wasn't all good: Many were scratching their heads over the new name it will be marketed under, Comirnaty. "The person(s) who came up with this name should never be allowed to name anything ever again. They shouldn't even be allowed to name their pets," reads one sample reaction on Twitter. "I feel like the brainstorm session that came up with the name 'Comirnaty' either ended too soon or went on way too long," reads another. Of course, as a third points out, "Nobody's going to call it Comirnaty." True as that may be, here's what you need to know about the name:

It's a "mash-up" of the words community, immunity, mRNA, and COVID, Fierce Pharma explains. How do you pronounce it? 'Koe mir' na tee.'

Who came up with it? That would be Brand Institute, the naming agency that teamed up with Pfizer and BioNTech, the developers of the vaccine, which, the Verge notes, bills itself as "The World's #1 Naming Company."

That would be Brand Institute, the naming agency that teamed up with Pfizer and BioNTech, the developers of the vaccine, which, the Verge notes, bills itself as "The World's #1 Naming Company." Relevant quote: "The name is coined from COVID-19 immunity, and then embeds the mRNA in the middle, which is the platform technology, and as a whole the name is meant to evoke the word community," says a Brand Institute exec.

Tozinameran. Were other names considered? Yup. Those include Covuity, RnaxCovi, Kovimerna, and RNXtract.