Hit-and-Run Crash Kills Newlywed on Way to Honeymoon

(Newser) – Christopher Coffey had just married his partner of more than a decade, and the newlyweds were driving to their honeymoon in Florida the following day when the unimaginable occurred: A white Dodge Charger hit their truck, killing the Tennesse man, WBIR reports. Coffey was married Sept. 11 and the accident took place the following day; he died Saturday after suffering brain injuries and fighting for his life for nearly a week, according to a GoFundMe. His wife was also injured but survived, and was by his side when he died.

"Mary and Chris had the happiest day of their life Saturday, and the worst barely 24 hours later," writes the bride's sister in the fundraising campaign. "Chris is the greatest guy, he is a son, brother, uncle, and now husband. I am so blessed to have him as a brother. We just want to help in any way we can." Adds his cousin of the honeymoon trip to WBIR, "They were almost there. ... It's just hard to comprehend."

Police still have not located the driver who hit the couple's vehicle. "We all realize that finding that driver is not going to fix this family," says Coffey's cousin, but "I can't imagine anybody going through this and I would hate for that to happen to somebody else because we couldn't find the person." Anyone with information is asked to call Florida Highway Patrol at 407-737-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 800-423-TIPS. The couple was in Volusia County, Florida, when the suspect merged onto I-95 and hit them from behind at a high speed, WKRN reports.